Doggy style don't cause stroke — Physiotherapy Association

The Ghana Physiotherapy Association has refuted claims that some sex styles can cause stroke.

On Tuesday, August 22, some health professionals appeared on Accra-based GTV and claimed that doggy sex styles cause stroke.

Following that, social media was set on fire as many Ghanaians tried to figure out how that can happen.

In the midst of the heightened discussions, the Association in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 24 noted that “the Ghana Physiotherapy Association has noticed with concern a publication made on GTV's Breakfast Show on the morning of August 22, 2022 that suggests that sex positions can lead to stroke.”

It continues “for the avoidance of any doubt, the Ghana Physiotherapy Association wishes to state for the record that there is no evidence to support this claim. Physiotherapists, the world over, believe in Evidence-Based Practice. As such, we advise the public to disregard the claim.

“In as much as the Association is encouraged by the public interest and discussions around issues of physiotherapy, we ask that such discussions exercise circumspection to avoid misinformation.”

Find a copy of the statement below: