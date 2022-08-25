Economic hardship overshadowing projects done by gov’t – Dr. Smart

Dr. Smart Sarpong

25.08.2022 LISTEN

A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Dr. Smart Sarpong has noted that the current economic hardships in the country are making the ruling government lose the trust of Ghanaians.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, he said the economic hardship is overshadowing the strides being made by the government in the area of infrastructure development through ongoing and completed projects.

Insisting that the government should be worried about the trend, Dr. Smart Sarpong proposes that communicators should turn attention to shedding light on projects being done by the government.

“NPP should be worried to the extent that it looks like the communication wave is against the party. It is up to the communicators to draw the minds of the people to the running issues.

“If not, as it is now, I think the wave largely goes against the NPP in respect of the general economic hardship. It is overshadowing the ongoing projects,” the KTU Senior Lecturer.

Reacting to the allegations that the Ashanti Region has been denied its fair share of developmental projects despite being a stronghold for the ruling NPP, Dr. Smart Sarpong said he disagrees.

In his view, such claims amount to ‘Oliver Twist asking for more’. He argues that various constituencies in the region have received their fair share of developments but also want more.

“It is the case of Oliver twist asking for more. It cannot be the case that for the past years the Ashanti region hasn’t gotten anything. Usually, when you hear the word anything, I don’t know what they mean, is it absolute Zero or is it low expectations.

“30 out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region cannot cry too much, their cry should not be interpreted to mean that they should be looked at the expense of the other regions,” Dr. Smart Sarpong argued.