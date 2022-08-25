Residents demand compensation for victims of Odumase-Krobo demo shooting

Some residents in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality are calling on government and management of the Electricity Company of Ghana to as a matter of urgency compensate people wounded and killed during the impasse over prepaid meters.

The family of the late Thomas Partey, who died from a gunshot wound, in 2019, is one of the families residents believe deserve compensation.

He was shot during a demonstration over electricity bills in Odumase-Krobo.

The tensions with the ECG have continued into 2022 and military personnel with the ECG were recently accused of brutalities as they tried to install the prepaid meters.

Some residents believe the unresolved issue of compensation is contributing to the current tensions.

One said the executive needed to take an interest in the compensation concerns.

“We need the president to talk about this issue. None of his officials has spoken on this issue since 2019. The person was shot and sent to the hospital. The person was buried in 2020, but nothing was done about it. No compensation.”

“We need the ECG or the government to come and so that they will call the family and discuss all the issues,” another resident said.

Kofi Zandor, a presiding member of the assembly, believes the compensation will bring some calm to the agitated Krobo communities.

“If justice is seen to be served to those people, it will also go a long way in solving this problem,” he said.

Jonathan Narh, a youth leader, complained that the impasse with ECG had contributed to insecurity in the area.

“All this violence is the inability of the MCE to ensure peace and security. So we are calling for the MCE for Lower Manya to be replaced,” he added.

