We will respond in equal measure if you attack our personnel – Ghana Armed Forces warn public

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is urging the general public to desist from attacking its personnel deployed to ensure peace and security in the country or protect important national assets.

In a press release from GAF, it has warned that if any of its personnel is attacked, it will respond in equal measure.

The Ghana Armed Forces release further warns that any person or group of persons who attempt to burn any military facility or national asset will be dealt with accordingly.

“GAF however wishes to caution the public that it would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation,” the release signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi who is Director Public Relations at GAF has said.

It adds, “In equal measure, GAF wishes to serve notice that it will respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets are attacked."

The warning comes after an accommodation facility constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of the Forestry Commission was razed down by some people at Diabaa in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

The Ghana Armed Forces is appealing to the public and the media to support the drive to curb impunity and ensure that well-meaning Ghanaians are free to go about their normal duties smoothly in order that Ghana continues to enjoy stability required for her socioeconomic development.

Below is a copy of the press release: