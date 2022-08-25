No military base set ablaze at Diabaa – GAF refute media reports

25.08.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has given clarity to news that some persons have burnt down a military base at Diabaa in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

In a press release, GAF stresses that no military base or camp has been set ablaze.

“The Ghana Armed Forces has monitored a news story in a cross-section of the media indicating that an angry youth at Diabaa in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, have burnt down a Military Base/Camp.

“GAF wishes to clarify that no Military Base or Camp has been set ablaze. Rather, an accommodation facility which is being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of Forestry Commission, is what has been razed down,” the release signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi who is Director Public Relations at GAF has explained.

The Ghana Armed Forces release further warns that any person or group of persons that attempt to burn any military facility or national asset will be dealt with accordingly.

“GAF however wishes to caution the public that it would put in all measures to prevent and also take the appropriate action at its disposal, to deal with any miscreant or any other person who would even attempt to burn down any military or national asset, facility or installation,” the Ghana Armed Forces release adds.

