'Too much energy drink can kill' — Dietician reveals

Frank Ayimadu (RD), a clinical dietician at Accra Regional Hospital, has revealed the dangers of excessive intake of energy drink.

Too much caffeine in energy drinks, according to the dietician, can cause inefficiency in the body, which can lead to death.

The expert explained that caffeine prevents the liver from working on the end product of the food consumed.

He said on the Accra-based GTV's Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 24 monitored by Modernghana News.

He noted that the liver will then shift its focus to reducing caffeine and away from the food it is supposed to work on, which can be harmful to one's health.

“Taking too much caffeine put stress on the liver and don’t forget that the way the liver is supposed to use dejection. What we get from the food we are taking is similar to how the liver uses caffeine,” he said.

He continues “so, the liver is supposed to work on the food you have eaten but at the same time, because you are ingesting a lot of caffeine, the liver switches from using the end product of the food to working on the caffeine.

“The caffeine wouldn’t give you the nutrients that your body will give you to thrive. That’s the scariest bit about it and if you go above 10 to 20 grams, they say it’s a fatal dose which can lead to death.”