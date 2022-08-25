Galamsey: Polluted water bodies will be restored by March 2023 — Deputy Lands Minister assures

George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuam, has reaffirmed the government's efforts to end galamsey and secure polluted water bodies in the country.

According to the Minister, the government is determined to do everything possible to ensure that the polluted rivers are restored by the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Mireku Duker admits that illegal miners are making the fight very difficult on the Accra-based Joy News' Upfront on the topic, "Is Ghana losing the fight against illegal mining?" on Wednesday, August 24, which was monitored by Modernghana News.

"When one group of illegal miners is sacked, another appears, so the Ministry and government are working hard to reclaim the lands," according to Mr. Mireku Duker.

He added, “By March 2023, we should be able to tell Ghanaians that our major river bodies polluted have been cleared.

“Fighting galamsey is a continuous fight. After arresting one group, another comes in to continue so you need to really get the people off the place before reclaiming the lands."

According to the Deputy Minister, the government has taken steps to secure rivers such as Ankobrah and Offin, where miners sneak in to work at night.

“The miners wait and start their activities at night when the security operatives are away. We have now strategically asked the Navy to patrol the river bodies always.

“Operation Halt 2 and the Naval command are currently on river Ankobrah. We were also on the Ofin and some people have been arrested and awaiting prosecution,” he said.