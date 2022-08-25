'I nearly lost my seat because of galamsey' — Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuam, George Mireku Duker has indicated that prize he had to pay to fight galamsey in his constituency and the country in general.

According to the Minister, his fight against galamsey in his area almost cost him his Parliamentary seat.

Speaking on the Accra-based Joy News’ Upfront on the topic, "Is Ghana losing the fight against illegal mining?" on Wednesday, August 24, monitored by Modernghana News, Mr. Mireku Duker said the illegal miners are making the fight very difficult.

He explained that when one group of illegal miners is sacked, another appears especially at the time the water bodies and lands are regaining their natural form.

“I nearly lost my seat because of my stance on this. I had to fight hard.

“Fighting galamsey is a continuous fight. After arresting one group, another comes in to continue so you need to really get the people off the place before reclaiming the lands,” he said.

The Deputy Minister further stressed “The miners wait and start their activities at night when the security operatives are away. We have now strategically asked the Navy to patrol the river bodies always.”

The fight against galamsey was declared by the current government. Though it's working hard to tackle the situation and secure the lands and polluted water bodies, many think it has already failed.

Some experts alleged that the activities are still prevalent with others believing that some politicians are behind the activities ongoing with impunity.