NE/R: Police arrest 12 suspects in connection with communal clashes in Chereponi District

25.08.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the communal clashes in the Chereponi District of the North East Region that occurred last month.

On July 25, communal clashes in Gbalo and Kukpong communities led to the burning down of sixteen (16) houses and the killing of several livestock.

However, the timely intervention of the Police saved lives and restored calm in the affected communities.

After several weeks of investigations, the Police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the clashes.

“Following communal clashes on 25th July, 2022, in the Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities in the Chereponi District of the North-East Region, the Police through an intelligence-led operation during the wee hours of 24th August, 2022, arrested twelve (12) persons for their involvement in the clashes,” a police statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi has said.

The suspects are Sulemana A. Mumuni, Salifu Abdulai, Sulemana Seidu, Alidu Mukaila, Adam Naaba, Alhassan Nasona, Bawah Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Bawah Salisu, Imoro Bomah, Imoro Karim, Adams Nasona and Abdulai Yussif.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned before court later today to face justice.