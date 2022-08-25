Gold accounts for 90 per cent of Ghana’s mineral revenue — Deputy Lands Minister

Gold export from Ghana accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s mineral revenue and approximately 40 per cent of the country’s export earnings, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker has said.

Mr Duker said the challenge the country faced, however, was how to harness the full potential of mining to maximize benefits across its entire value chain.

The Deputy Minister, who was speaking at Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation's (GIISDEC) two-day steel master plan workshop in Accra on Tuesday, noted that the government was working to address the challenge through value addition to all minerals produced in Ghana.

He indicated that the government's priority was to make Ghana a Mining Hub in Africa, where all mining and related activities, as well as various linkages, would be centred.

To achieve this, Mr Duker said the government would implement policies to build a robust mining industry, to substantially retain the full value chain of the industry from exploration, mining, refinery, and smelting to downstream production.

He explained that adopting strategies to promote and optimize development along the entire value chain of Ghana's iron ore resources to diversify the economy birthed the GIISDEC.

Mr Duker rallied support for the Iron and Steel Corporation's Masterplan, which he said would provide the industry with a clearly defined, stable and predictable path allowing credible investors to make informed decisions.

He admonished the GIISDEC leadership to work diligently and develop a workable Masterplan to pave the way for an aggressive investor roadshow as soon as possible, adding that the Ministry would continue to discharge oversight responsibilities toward the realization of the government's vision of the establishment of an Integrated Iron and Steel Industry in Ghana.