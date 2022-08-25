Retract and apologise for defaming me or I sue – Bediatuo warns Odike

Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has asked the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike, to retract and apologise for defaming him in a radio programme.

Mr Odike in a radio programme had accused Nana Asante Bediatuo of being involved in galamsey [illegal mining].

A letter written by his lawyers demanding a retraction and an apology said the allegation is false.

Part of the letter from his lawyers said Mr. Odike’s allegation is “carefully calculated to malign, cause public disaffection, injure the reputation and reduce our client’s reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.”

Nana Asante Bediatuo has threatened to take legal action if Mr. Odike does not retract and apologise.

Mr Odike has also incurred the wrath of chiefs in the Asante region following his accusations that they are also involved in galamsey.

The chiefs in anger have since banished him from the Manhyia Palace.

Source: Classfmonline.com