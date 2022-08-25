'Ghanaians will look at their condition and vote NDC as the only alternative' — Radio Presenter

Ace Tamale-based radio presenter, Halik Musah, popularly known as Mr Tell has expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government is managing the economy.

Mr Tell, who indicated he has lost hope in the current managers of Ghana's economy made the comments when he was speaking on his 'Bugum Beni' show on Radio Tamale Wednesday, August 24.

"Ghanaians don't care about the unity in the NDC. That is why they voted for the NPP in 2016 elections knowing the then opposition suspended its national chairman, general secretary and vice chair. So the ordinary Ghanaian will look at his condition and vote the NDC. Because that is the only alternative to salvage the country", he said.

This is the umpteenth time a media personality is expressing his disappointment over the hardship in the country arguing that the leadership of the government has failed the people.

Recently, a renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, popular known as KKD, said Ghanaians unfairly criticised former President John Dramani Mahama when he was in power.

In a JoyNews interview, KKD said even though Mahama was not perfect, he did so much for the country, which his communication team failed to let Ghanaians know about.

He added that leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are attacking persons, including himself, for criticising Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, but the fact remains that Akufo-Addo’s failure as president is making Mahama look perfect.

“Looking back now, I think Ghanaians were unfair to John Mahama. He didn’t speak much; he had a communication team that failed him. They were more interested in hearing their voice than in speaking about the work that man (Mahama) was doing.

“I have heard things said about him. He (Mahama) is my brother because, for me, my father’s mother has ancestors who come from the north. There was a time when somebody sat in company with me dining, opened his mouth and said we would never sit down for a Northerner to rule over us.

“So, if we could victimise this person so much and now senior people in the NPP are calling (me names for criticising the government). We still love Nana Addo (but) his governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ,” he said.