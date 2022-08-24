GIJ begins homecoming with an alumni-student networking seminar

The Ghana Institute of Journalism's (GIJ) 2022 homecoming event has begun with an educational forum between students and alumni.

Some alumni, including Saddick Adams and Umaru Sanda Amadu were invited to participate in an interactive section as part of the Institute's Students' Representative Council (SRC) week celebration.

Umaru Sanda of the Accra-based Citi FM/TV spoke to the students about the transformation of journalism at a seminar held today, August 24, at the school's North Dzorwulu campus.

He noted that the days of journalists visiting locations and libraries to gather facts for news stories and to break news have passed due to the introduction of social media and new media, which has only given journalists a sense of fact-checking and confirmation.

Having said that, Mr. Sanda urged the students to study hard to "keep up with the evolution of the system, because, just as newspapers have declined in effectiveness, television and radio stations will fade out and be replaced by new media.”

Saddick Adams, the "Sports Obama," for his part, bemoaned the difficulties faced by twi-speaking journalists and urged student journalists who may prefer twi-speaking journalism to persevere and learn how to speak and write good English as well.

The event, a collaboration between PR BOYS and the SRC was also attended by Tourism Minister Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Deputy Rector of GIJ Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah and other distinguished personalities.

On Friday, August 26, the event's second and final phase will be held at the institute's north campus where astute journalists and popular PR practitioners will get ample time to share their journey, struggles as well as the keys to their success in the media space.