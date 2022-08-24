Katanga-Conti clash: Besides court punishment, we will also sanction perpetrators - KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is happy with the progress of Police investigations into the recent riot on campus.

Today, the Police in separate statements have confirmed that three suspects arrested in connection with the clash on the KNUST campus between residents of Katanga and Conti Halls have been remanded into custody after they were arraigned before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court.

Speaking to Citi News on the latest development, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe who is University Relations Officer said KNUST welcomes the news.

Noting that the school cannot wait to put an end to the matter, Dr. Bekoe further stressed that after suspects have been punished by the court they will also be dealt with by school regulations.

“It’s positive. It tells everyone that now you can’t come to KNUST and misbehave and go scot-free. All of us can’t wait to put an end to this constant disturbance on campus. It doesn’t do anybody any good.

“The academic environment needs that kind of peace for students to learn and we don’t want a situation where people will turn the place into a jungle and so we commend the police for their swift action,” the KNUST Relations Officer shared.

Dr. Norris Bekoe added, “If you go ahead to violate the regulation of the school. The punishment will go, what you suffer in the court that’s criminal. But in our own university, you may be rusticated or perhaps dismissed outright.

“Once the police are done with their work, definitely those people are going to face the internal disciplinary committee and what every recommendation comes out we will implement it fully.”

In the latest development of the KNUST riot, the Police have secured a bench warrant for the arrest of 61 more suspects.

The Police are working with university authorities to cause the arrest of all suspects.