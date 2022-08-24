Injunction suit: Lawyers for GJA president enter appearance

24.08.2022 LISTEN

Lawyers for the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, have entered appearance in the suit brought against the GJA, Affail Monney and the 3rd Defendant, [Albert Dwumfour] by a journalist Justice Adoboe.

The hearing of the case, which began on Monday August 22, 2022 at an Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction 10 saw the Court adjourning the case to the 11th of October 2022.

The Plaintiff's Lawyer told the Court, presided over by Justice Nyadu that he (Plantiff's Lawyer) had not been served with any process from the Defendants’ Lawyer after they had been served with the summons.

The Judge explained to him that, Counsel for the 3rd Defendant was out of the country on a legal vacation, adding that, he (Counsel for 3rd Defendant) has however entered appearance.

Lawyer for the Plaintiff could not fathom why Lawyer for the Defendant had travelled out when the case was being heard but the Judge insisted that all Lawyers were entitled to their legal vacation, including he (Plaintiff’s Lawyer), hence the 3rd Defendant's Lawyer cannot be faulted for taking his legal vacation.

The Judge further reminded the Plaintiff’s Lawyer that, he had every right to argue for cost to be awarded against the 3rd Defendant, insisting that, the issue of legal vacation is however not debatable.

Justice Nyadu therefore adjourned the case to the 11th of October 2022 without awarding cost, after Lawyer for the Plaintiff had tried to convince the Judge to award cost against him the Defendant's Lawyer.

Meanwhile Plaintiff in the case, Justice Adoboe was absent in Court and was also not represented.

The 3rd Defendant was however represented by his Executive Secretary, Efo Petit Mawugbe.