[VIDEO] 'Angels were my night nannies when I was a child, they visit my room to caress my hair' — Owusu Bempah

24.08.2022 LISTEN

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has revealed when he first saw angels growing up.

He claimed that he began seeing angels when he was a child due to the special grace of God upon him.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Hello FM, monitored by Modernghana News, he stated that angels used to visit his room at night and touch his hair until he fell asleep but he had no idea what an angel was at the time.

“I’ve personal experience and because of the Grace of God, He reveals himself to me.

"Since I was called I’ve experienced him in several ways. When I was called to do the work of God at a tender age, I was given the opportunity of meeting angels.

“I sleep but sometimes I have sleepless nights. When I was a kid anytime I sleep I see things, some men usually come to my room to caress my hair. Anytime I told my mother she brushed it off,” he said.

He continues “one day at our residence at Asafo, seven angels came to our residence. To date, I see Angels when I’m doing the work of God so when people say there is no God I tend to wonder.”