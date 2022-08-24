Katanga-Conti clash: Police secure warrant to arrest 62 suspects

24.08.2022 LISTEN

The Police have secured a bench warrant to arrest some 62 persons in connection with the riots that took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The riot led to the destruction of property.

The management of the KNUST had said it will release CCTV footage to the police to aid in investigations into the clash that occurred between student residents of University Hall (Katanga) and University Hall (Conti).

The University Public Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, said the CCTV cameras installed in the university were able to capture some of the students, although some covered their faces.

The management of the university, he said, will also commence its internal investigations and any student involved in the clash will not be spared.

The University Hall (Katanga) was in a procession during the celebration of their hall week on Thursday, 19 August, 2022, and upon reaching Unity Hall (Conti), started to hurl stones into the hall.

The situation degenerated when the colleagues from the Unity Hall (Conti) retaliated, leading to at least 11 students sustaining injuries while 10 cars were vandalised in the process.

The injured students have been treated at the KNUST hospital and discharged.

Meanwhile, as part of investigation into the rioting, the Police have arrested suspect Elvis Nsiah, a level-200 student of the university, for the offence of ‘threat of death’.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods.

The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August, 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com