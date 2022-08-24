Has the E-Levy solved our problems and created jobs? just scrap it — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has slammed the government for the "failed" E-levy after many assurances.

Remember that the electronic transaction levy, one of the government's most heavily criticized policies, was designed to generate funds to help the government alleviate the country's economic crisis.

However, after almost three months of implementation since May 1, Mr Braimah is questioning whether the economy has been saved with abundant jobs created by the 'saviour' E-levy.

In a tweet on Wednesday, August 24, he noted that the levy even drained the country's coffers through the numerous Town Hall meetings that were held by the government to win public support.

"E-LEVY: It's been months of implementation. Are the jobs and all that were promised at those fanciful, costly E-Levy town halls to deceive the people, coming?” he quizzed.

He adds “certainly, the policy has failed as it was destined to be and had been in other countries. Dear Gov't, just scrap it!”