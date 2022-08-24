Withdraw the unjustified extension of Mr. Boateng's post-retirement contract – Clement Apaak to Akufo-Addo

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has kicked against the contract extension of the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Anthony Boateng.

A letter from the President gives confirmation that the contract of Mr. Boateng who has already passed his retirement age has been extended for the third time.

Since it was confirmed, many have kicked against the decision including various teacher unions in the country.

In a statement on the matter, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has urged President Akufo-Addo to listen to the concerns raised and revoke the contract extension.

“I call on the Presidency to withdraw the unjustified extension of Mr. Boateng's post-retirement contract,” a statement issued by Dr. Clement Apaak reads.

"If the presidency refused to revert the extension, the Deputy Ranking on the Education Committee in Parliament wants Mr. Anthony Boateng to honourably turn down the extension himself.

“If the Presidency fails to do so, Mr. Boateng himself, reportedly in a dilemma, should do the needful by declining the questionable contract extension granted him.

“I urge him, as the teacher unions have, to decline in the public interest. Mr. Boateng has obviously benefitted enormously from the state, and should demonstrate patriotism by moving on,” Dr. Apaak added in his statement.

