Katanga-Conti clash: Court remands KNUST old student, level 200 student into police custody for two weeks

The Police have confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the recent clash of student residents of Katanga and Conti halls at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The arrested persons include one old student who completed in 2020 and a level 200 student.

In a police statement on Wednesday, it has indicated that the two have been remanded into custody for two weeks after they were arraigned before court.

“The ongoing Police investigation into the rioting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has led to the arrest of two more suspects.

“Suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level-200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot.

"Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.

“The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022,” parts of the police statement read.

Earlier today, the Police also disclosed that a KNUST student has been remanded after he was arrested for threatening to stab five of his colleague students and also kill one other to appease the gods.