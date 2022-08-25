How Has The Internet Helped People In Developing Countries

25.08.2022 LISTEN

The internet has played a major role in technological advancements and shifts in the global economy. Because of the internet, we now have access to instantaneous communications, new & improved goods, better production processes, new sources of income, and several other things that have been made possible by the internet.

Whether it is earning money from home, ordering food without going anywhere, or buying something and getting it delivered to your doorstep, all of this is possible because of the internet which has transformed everything. The role of the internet in uplifting the economies of developing countries cannot be undermined.

Developed countries don’t face many economic issues as developing countries do but the internet has been a savior, allowing many countries to reach new economic heights. Today, we will be having a look at some of the ways in which the internet has helped people in developing countries:

Helped People Out Of Poverty

The internet has helped many people around the world out of poverty. As people in developing nations got access to the internet, they were introduced to different channels through which they can make their living. There are multiple ways by which one can earn money from the internet such as freelancing, cryptocurrencies, blogging, starting an online business, learning different skills like software development, and then providing services related to these skills, etc.

Thanks to internet access, people living in poverty and suffering from financial crises were able to make a living for themselves. The internet introduced multiple ways of employment for people in developing nations, lifting them out of poverty.

Easy Access To Quality Education

As internet access is improving in countries across the world, more and more countries are now able to bridge the education gap and provide access to quality education to their populations. Mobile and electronic devices with internet connectivity are widely used in third-world countries through which students are able to get access to quality educational material.

The internet has also helped to bridge the education gap between urban and rural populations, making education access easier for people living in the most distant regions.

Communication Made Simpler

The internet has also made communication simpler and more accessible. The most efficient and cost-effective method of communication in this age is the internet, without any doubt. People can engage in conversations with anyone from around the world through IM apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc which have simplified communication for humanity. Even in Africa, which is considered the least developed region of the world, more than 80% of the internet population is communicating with their friends and family members through the internet.

Improved Living Standards

Thanks to the internet, people's living standards in developing countries have also increased. The thing about the internet is that it is the same for everyone. It doesn’t matter whether you are rich or poor, everyone gets access to the same information. This has opened numerous doors for individuals in developing countries to improve their living standards regarding health awareness, modern technology, modern education, banking services, entertainment access, etc.

All the services that were once available to developed nations only are now available in developing countries around the world, all thanks to the internet. People in developing nations are now more self-aware, self-conscious and familiar with the technology that is being used all over the world.

Improved Global Participation

The internet also emerged as a platform that increased the global participation of people from developing nations. Through the internet and various social media platforms, people are now well aware of the latest developments and news from around the world and also from their own countries.

The internet is a platform that can be used by anyone to access the information they want to and this has allowed individuals from developing nations to stay up to date on the latest developments. We are also seeing people from different developing countries becoming a part of international movements and trends that are crucial for humans. Before the internet, such access or global participation of people from developing countries wasn’t seen.

The internet has changed the lives of many people dramatically around the world. Thanks to evolving technology, the internet is no longer a commodity that only the rich can afford. It is within the reach of everyone and can be accessed at any time, at minimal rates.