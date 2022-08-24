A/R: ECG disconnect two halls at Kumasi Technical University

Two halls at the Adako Jachie campus of the Kumasi Technical University in the Ashanti region have been disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills.

The ECG disconnected the halls on Wednesday, 24 August, 2022.

According to the management of the university, ECG disconnected the halls, a day after the school was served the bill it owed the power distributor.

Relations Officer of the university, Dr. Charles Obeng-Sarpong disclosed that for a very long time, the university had not received bills from the ECG.

The university is however, engaging ECG to restore power back to the disconnected halls as students are preparing for exams.

Source: classfmonline.com