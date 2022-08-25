The Progress Of Africa Towards Greater Internet Connectivity

Currently, four out of ten people in Africa have internet connectivity. The internet penetration rate in Africa is approximately 43.1%. The number of internet users in Africa in 2022 has increased by six folds from that in 2010. The approximate internet users of Africa are close to 565 billion, and it is predicted that the number will increase to 700 million by 2025. However, there is an internal variation in internet penetration in the continent. Regardless of that, it is safe to say that Africa has made remarkable progress towards internet connectivity.

The Regional Difference In Internet Connectivity

70% of the population living in South Africa has internet connectivity. On the other hand, the internet penetration is below 30% in East and Central Africa. Furthermore, internet connectivity varies from one country to another in Africa. For instance, Morocco has the highest internet penetration rate on the continent. The internet penetration of Morocco this year is 84.1%, and it also supports a good internet speed that can be checked on Speed Test. However, in Eritrea, only 7% of the population has internet connectivity. The variation in the penetration rate between the African countries is vast.

The African governments made many positive changes in the policies and regulations to improve internet penetration. Also, preparing a suitable environment for the digital transformation in the continent was hard but is now achieved to a large extent.

Till 2009, only satellite connections ensured connectivity in the Sub–Saharan region. Not only was the satellite connection low in capacity, but it was pretty expensive too. In a very short time, Africa has shown remarkable growth in improving its internet penetration and speed. Use Google Fiber to test your current internet speed. The submarine connection played a vital role in this development.

The Internet Connectivity Is Highest In Mobile

70% of the web traffic from Africa is through mobile, indicating that mobile dominates the web traffic in the continent. In North America and Europe’s developed nations, web traffic mainly comes from desktops. In recent years, Africa witnessed an improvement in mobile internet connectivity. However, the penetration of mobile internet connectivity again varies significantly within the continent.

Currently, there is an improvement in internet connectivity between Africa and other countries and also between African countries. However, there is still work to improve the interior connection further. There is also a need to bring down the cost of internet connectivity by building the appropriate infrastructure, especially in the rural areas of these countries. To build the necessary infrastructure to boost internet connectivity, both the government and the private stakeholders need to work together.

The Result Of Improved Internet Connectivity

Improving internet connectivity in Africa is building an empowering and tech-savvy community. Further, this is helping the technological laboratories across the continent to grow. Also, the young population of Africa is not moving out of the continent to land lucrative jobs. In fact, they are working on modifying and improving the local ecosystem to bring further development in the different countries.

Internet connectivity in Africa can improve people’s livelihood by presenting them with numerous options to earn their livelihood. However, it is essential to train people in digital skills for the same. With improvement in internet connectivity and digital skills, only the sky is the limit for the young demography of Africa to bring sustainable development.

The Need For More

The global average internet penetration rate is 66.2%, and Africa stands at 43.1%. Therefore, even though the improvement of Africa is impressive in improving the internet penetration rate, it is still not at par with the global average. Therefore, there is a need to fasten this growth. Firstly, the basic infrastructure should be built to improve connectivity. Secondly, there is a need to reduce the price of the internet connection to make it truly accessible for the people. Also, the mobile internet penetration rate should be worked on. Considering that most of the African population still lives in rural areas, there should be a special plan to improve the internet penetration in rural areas to bring actual growth to the continent.

The current forecasts suggest that by 2025, there will be 700 million internet users in Africa. However, with the right approach, this number can grow further.