The Role Of Social Media In Fighting Gender-Based Violence

Across the globe, the number of people actively using social media is rising. The same is true for South African adults, as 50% of the adults are using social media platforms. Out of all the social media platforms, Twitter is the most popular platform, with nine million users, and it is mainly used to stay informed about current affairs and news. Social media provides its users with a platform to express their opinion. One can share their opinion with their close friends via WhatsApp Status or the entire globe through a tweet. This freedom of expression has the power to influence public opinion and create both good and bad movements. Time and again, social media platforms have proved to be of prime importance in building public solidarity. This very fact can be used to fight gender-based violence too.

Online Conversation Is Important

The way we express our opinions on social media platforms is important. Therefore, one must pay attention to the way they use these platforms. Further, it is noticed that online and offline conversations are often intertwined and can influence each other. The boundary between an online and offline conversation is blurring, resulting in real-world consequences of online discussions.

The feminist movement is rising due to social media platforms, and online misogyny, which negatively impacts women, is rising too. Surveys have indicated that online misogyny and other gender-based violence boomed during the pandemic. A 2020 study on sub-Saharan African women indicated that they had been victims of online gender-based violence like cyberbullying, hacking, and stalking.

It is not new for women to receive misogynistic comments on the Cool Photos that they post online on social media platforms, which needs to be stopped. Gender inequality in the offline world is now making its way online across the globe. The misogyny of the people was quite visible during the civil trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Amplifying misogyny on social media platforms is easy because all one needs is a device and internet connectivity. Further, users can go anonymous to avoid backlash while commenting on something misogynistic. Even though there is a rise in online misogyny on social media platforms, this need not be the case. Social media platforms have the power to fight online misogyny instead of giving it a breeding ground. Here is how social media platforms can fight gender-based violence.

Amplifying Guided Messages And Conversations

Firstly, there is a need for prominent people on social media platforms to start a discussion on gender-based violence. This strong message then organically goes viral and changes the perception of the masses. Applying a message on social media is not a herculean task; it can be done organically or in an organic manner just by spending a few bucks. Incorporating the youth in such discussions is essential to bring maximum change.

Online Gender-Based Violence Needs To Be Taken Serious

Andrew Tate was recently banned from prominent social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram because of his misogynistic comment. He recently made a misogynistic comment saying that women should bear the responsibility if they put themselves in a position to be abused. All the social media platforms took strong action against him by banning them from their platforms. This brought him to the spotlight, and further spread the message that misogynistic comments would not be tolerated. Social media platforms should keep taking such actions to make themselves safe for all genders.

Like-Minded Community

Also, social media platforms allow the users to get in touch with other like-minded people to build an online community. However, they should keep in check that this community is working towards a positive movement like fighting gender-based violence instead of promoting it. With such a strategy, it is possible to reframe the perception of a mass through the such approach.

In short, social media platforms can help fight gender-based violence by amplifying the message of equality. Additionally, it should take strict actions against the users who engage in online misogyny. These two simple steps would suffice for the social media platforms to fight gender-based violence. Also, the number of social media users is so huge that it can bring mass change. If used correctly and monitored, social media platforms can bring many more positive changes to society.