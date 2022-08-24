Cedi depreciation: Your decision for members to close shops doesn’t make sense – TAGG to GUTA

24.08.2022 LISTEN

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has slammed the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA), for directing its members not to open shops on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng bemoaned how the poor performance of the cedi against the dollar is affecting the businesses of members.

While calling on the government to address the cedi depreciation to bring the economy back to life, he said the association has directed members to close all shops next week Monday in protest of the hardships in the country.

“The Monetary Policy Rate is 22% meaning that Commercial Lending Rate is over 35%, VAT Standard Rate of 19.25% instead of flat rate of 4%. The huge influx of foreigners in the retail business against our investment loss. Do not review any system to increase duties on importing Second-hand clothing. Listen to the concerns of car dealers. Withdraw compulsory maritime insurance policy, we don’t think you should blame us for the high prices of goods in the market. The activities of the black market are also a matter of concern.

“These have gotten out of hand and need immediate solutions before things get out of hand. We have decided to close all shops from Monday to officially register our displeasure to the government,” GUTA president Dr. Joseph Obeng said at the press conference.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview today, TAGG Secretary Nana Opoku stressed that the decision by the leadership of GUTA is not the best.

Arguing that the decision does not make sense, the TAGG Secretary explained that GUTA members closing shops will give an advantage to foreign-owned shops.

“Closing shops is not the issue. Some of our traders are on loans and if you are keeping our members to close shops, it doesn’t make sense.

“We have grown to the level we don’t need to close shops,” Nana Opoku said.

TAGG is proposing that GUTA considers other avenues that will draw the attention of the government to immediately address the cedi depreciation without affecting the business of members.