Accusation that we procured customs advance ruling through "influence peddling’ false – Labianca

Labianca Company Limited has finally broken its silence on the corruption report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Earlier this month, the OSP released a statement announcing that it had investigated Labianca Company Limited.

In the report, the OSP indicated that the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the company, Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh, an elected member of the Council of State used her influence to secure customs advance ruling.

The OSP through its investigations recovered over GHS1 million in unpaid import duties from Labianca Company Limited.

The company has today issued a statement to deny the allegations.

“We deny that the company and its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh, procured customs advance ruling through influence peddling or trading of influence,” part of a release from Labianca Company Limited reads.

Insisting that as importers of quality frozen foods it will always comply with the laws of Ghana, Labianca Company Limited notes that it has directed lawyers to seek redress.

“We take the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecutor seriously and have consequently instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action on this matter,” the statement by Labianca Company Limited adds.

Below is a copy of the statement: