GUTA has genuine concerns but closing shops to protest cedi depreciation is not the answer - Businessman

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team, Solomon Owusu has urged the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to reconsider its decision to close shops to protest the devastating pace at which the Ghanaian cedi is depreciating.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng bemoaned how the poor performance of the cedi against the dollar is affecting the businesses of members.

While calling on the government to address the cedi depreciation to bring the economy back to life, he said the association has decided that members will close all shops next week Monday in protest of the hardships in the country.

“The Monetary Policy Rate is 22% meaning that Commercial Lending Rate is over 35%, VAT Standard Rate of 19.25% instead of flat rate of 4%. The huge influx of foreigners in the retail business against our investment loss. Do not review any system to increase duties on importing Second-hand clothing. Listen to the concerns of car dealers. Withdraw compulsory maritime insurance policy, we don’t think you should blame us for the high prices of goods in the market. The activities of the black market are also a matter of concern.”

“These have gotten out of hand and need immediate solutions before things get out of hand. We have decided to close all shops from Monday to officially register our displeasure to the government,” GUTA president Dr. Joseph Obeng said at the press conference.

Reacting to that decision, Solomon Owusu who is a businessman noted that he understands the plight of GUTA.

Although he stresses that GUTA has genuine concerns, he asserts that the closure of shops will not solve the depreciation issue.

He proposes that GUTA should reconsider that decision and take a different route in its bid to save the businesses of its members.

“GUTA’s concerns are legitimate and government must go the extra mile to fix the problems. The only challenge I have with GUTA is their decision to close shops beginning on Monday. If they close down shops in Accra, will the Cedi start appreciating?

“I maintain that GUTA should go back to court to seek a judicial review of the ruling of the Supreme Court in 2014 that if the Cedi depreciates, we have the right to sue the Bank of Ghana. GUTA President Dr. Obeng should not lead his people astray, closing the shops is not the solution. Embarking on demonstrations over such issues is only a form of keeping fit,” the NPP Communications Team member shared.