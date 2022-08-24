I’m not meant to be a politician; I don’t possess the gift of thievery – KKD

Veteran broadcaster, Nana Kwasi Kyei Darkwah often called by his initials as KKD has stressed that his criticism of the ruling government is not motivated by the desire for an appointment in a future government.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show on Wednesday, August 24, KKD emphasised that he has no plans of becoming a politician.

He explained that although he possesses a lot of gifts, he is not into thievery, a trait common among politicians.

“People tell me why don’t you go into politics and I say it is not for me. There are certain things you need for a life in life politics, that I do not possess. I do not possess the gift of thievery,” Nana Kwasi Kyei Darkwah indicated.

Speaking on why a lot of people are refusing to speak against the ills in the country being spearheaded by the government, the popular media personality said it is not because the culture of silence has returned.

In his opinion, many people have their mouths filled after benefiting from those in power to the extent that they are unable to speak out when things are not going right.

“I do not suggest that there is a culture of silence, I suggest that there is a culture of mouths that are so full that they cannot speak,” KKD noted.