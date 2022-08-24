Drug shortage looming over cedi depreciation – Chamber of Pharmacy

The National Chamber of Pharmacy has hinted at an imminent shortage of over-the-counter drugs as a result of the free fall of the Cedi.

According to the chamber, the cost of over-the counter-drugs is likely to go up because of the inability of the local drug manufacturers to have access to dollars for the import of raw materials.

A report released by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) also suggests that the price of over-the-counter drugs will shoot up by some 44 per cent in the wake of the Cedi depreciation.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the Chairman of the chamber Mr. Harrison Abutiate bemoaned the inability of members to have access to the dollar for the importation of raw materials.

He said the government's failure to address the needs of members of the chamber will lead to a shortage in many over-the-counter drugs.

He called on the government to assist members of the chamber to avert the imminent shortage of over-the-counter drugs and support the chamber with better bank facilities.

He warned if the situation is not addressed, the cost of over-the-counter drugs will shoot up.

He was of the view that should this happen, the ordinary person on the street will find it difficult to access over-the-counter drugs

