'I propose a new form of democracy for Ghana, our kind of governance not working' — Senyo Hosi

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, is not enthused about the country’s 30-year-old governance structure.

He contends that the current presidential and parliamentary system being practised with its change in the governments has not yielded real results; a situation which is indicative that the time for reforms is ripe.

Senyo Hosi who has been vocal in criticising successive government programs and policies was speaking on Citi TV‘s Face to Face show.

There, he made the point, that the citizenry has not benefitted well enough.

“I don’t think we have a governance system that optimizes the aspirations of Ghanaians. Our current structure where we have a winner takes all system is not sustainable.”

“I propose a new form of democracy where the loser also wins something. That will mean inclusive governance than an adversary politicking environment. We are a developing country, so rushing for everyone to crash doesn’t help anybody. The cedi’s recent fall is not benefitting those in NPP or NDC.”

This development, according to him, is a major source of concern that needs urgent national attention.

“The country must thrive. I don’t think our kind of governance really works. What it does is to breed more corruption and for a developing country with a very small purse, it eliminates your ability to achieve sustainable socio-economic development”, he explained.

But what, in Senyo Hosi’s view, needs to be done?

“We should have an institutional-driven democracy. One that has more or four professionals at the helm of affairs and also having the politicians partly in it and I think we will have a more sustainable operation than what we have.”

“But when a party wins and all the CEOs of SOEs are taken out, we will have problems. So the constitution really has to be reworked. It is not a matter of debate. What we have to do now is to find a way to diffuse the power and not have it so much concentrated in one man called the President”, Mr. Hosi suggested.

—citinewsroom