Ghana’s problem is that we are a corrupt, lawless, tax-dodging society – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

24.08.2022

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that government is keen on tackling the many problems dragging the country into a ditch.

Speaking at the Ghana Baptist Convention 59th Annual Session in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 23, the Vice President said the country’s problems range from lawlessness, indiscipline, corruption, and people in society always looking for ways to dodge payment of taxes.

“The problems that we have as a nation are, we are largely undisciplined society, a corrupt society, a lawless society, an untrustworthy society, an inefficient government bureaucracy, a tax-dodging society, an informal society, and nontransparent society,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

According to the Vice President, these problems have let the country down which is why the current government is leading a charge in digitalisation to address loopholes in various systems.

“These are elements that we see in our society. Unfortunately, as a country we have had no data and system to check the prevalence of these inimical elements to our development.

“In fact, since independence, governments after governments have, by and large, not focused on building systems to reduce bribery and corruption, the systems that will make the delivery of public service efficient, systems that will enhance domestic revenue mobilsation and the systems that will make life generally easier for Ghanaians,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President continued, “It is for this reason that our government had decided that we have to bring light to the system to shine the light on the problems that we have been facing.

“This is why we have adopted the policy of digitalization. This government is building a system that will enhance transparency, promote accountability, discipline, trustworthiness, and enable inclusiveness. You fight corruption with systems, you do not fight corruption with rhetoric. We are trying to identify everybody uniquely, that is why we are issuing the Ghana Card.”

The Vice President said through the initiative of the government, it will make the delivery of public service efficient, enhance domestic revenue mobilisation, and build robust systems to benefit the country.