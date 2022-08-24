Atwimah Nwabiagya South MP chased by angry constituents over lack of development

Atwimah Nwabiagya South MP, Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Atwimah Nwabiagya South Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire escaped mob attack on Tuesday while engaging his constituents.

In an effort to engage his constituents about their concerns, the MP organised a “Talk to Your MP’’ tour in his constituency.

During his engagements with constituents in the Amankyea and Kobeng communities, Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire was chased out by the angry youth.

The irate youth who say they are hugely affected by economic and the lack of developmental hooted at the MP.

Some of the youth tried to attack him as others threw various items in his direction.

Fortunately, security officers around guard the MP to safety.

Later when he had the opportunity to address his constituents, Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Ahwire admitted that his people were right to be angry at him.

He explained that the lack of development in the constituency is beyond his control, citing Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict as an impediment.

He assured his constituents that their concerns, particularly their bad road network have been duly noted and will be addressed.