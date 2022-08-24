KNUST student remanded for threatening to kill fellow student to pacify the gods

A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will spend a week in Police cells.

The suspect, Elivis Nsiah was arrested by the Police after the clash between residents of Katanga and Conti halls at KNUST.

Arraigned before the court for threatening to stab five students and kill one other to pacify the gods, he has been remanded into Police custody for one week.

“As part of investigation into the rioting that occurred on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Police have arrested suspect Elivis Nsiah, a level-200 student of the university for the offence of threat of death.

“The suspect is alleged to have threatened to stab five students of the Continental Hall of the university and kill one other student of the same hall to pacify what he refers to as the gods,” parts of a statement from the Police has said.

It adds, “The accused person was put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 30th August 2022.”

According to the Ghana Police Service, an investigation is still ongoing to get all others involved in the rioting at KNUST arrested to face the law.