We will get you – Police to thugs who attacked NDC office in Tamale

The Police say they are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed some property at the Northern Regional NDC office at Tamale which occurred on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022.

Whilst they have assured the public that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice, they urged the public to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.

Unidentified supporters of the NDC in Tamale on Tuesday stormed the Northern Regional branch office of the party with guns demanding the removal of the acting chairman of the party, Adolf Ali.

They allegedly fired gunshots and destroyed properties.

This incident follows the death of the party’s Regional Chairman, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Source: Classfmonline.com