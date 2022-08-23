No hospital wants to employ us despite financial clearance - Picketing nurses

Some angry nurses have picketed at the Ministry of Finance in Accra, complaining about failure by many hospitals to employ them despite they getting financial clearance from government.

The nurses are accusing the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) of failing to get government to get the hospitals to employ them.

Numbering over 50, the community nurses and nurse assistant clinicians stormed the offices of the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, August 23.

They insist that they will not return to their various homes if they are not posted by close of day.

According to them, any move in the past to embark on protest to make their concerns known is suppressed with assurances given that they will be posted.

But they say they “are fed up with them”.

“Most of the time they tell us to pray,” said Rose Adu Gyamfi, a member of the protesting nurses.

“Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has issued this clearance to us.”

She said they have been home “without any improvement [and] no progressing”.

“If this is not a clearance, the Ministry of Finance should come and tell us. We are fed up with them.”

No official has come to take their concerns as of going to press.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana