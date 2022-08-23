Lady with C6 in Mathematics after WASSCE wins GHS10,000 scholarship with Maths presentation

Many are often discouraged by the fear of failing again after recovering from failure.

But the story of Miss Dora Adjonoh, a 28-year-old female student at the University of Education Winneba (EUW) follows the adage that, "the downfall of a man is not the end of his life."

After completing her second cycle of education, she graduated with a C6 grade in mathematics from Ada Senior High School in the Greater Region. She vowed never to let her phobia prevent her from pursuing her dream of becoming a mathematics teacher in the future.

With this burning desire, she decides to work hard and enrol in a mathematics course at the University of Education in Winneba.

Despite having good intentions, her dream of assisting children in overcoming their fear of mathematics and becoming the best was nearly dashed due to financial constraints.

But thanks to PropelEd International, which collaborated with Joshob Construction Limited and others to launch the "Build for Tomorrow Scholarship," where she applied and was shortlisted for the final round.

Miss Dora Adjonoh showcased the impacts and contributions she wishes to add to mathematics education in Ghana on Friday, August 19 at an event held at the UPSA Vice Chancellor's Hall in Madina. She was ranked second by the judges, where she won a whopping sum of GHS10,000 and other products from sponsors.

In tears of joy after her victory, she told the ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the event. "I had a C6 in Mathematics after my WASSCE Examination, but I decided never to let that pull me down. I was also motivated by the fact that most female students don't like learning mathematics because of how teachers go about teaching the subject."

She adds, " I will make sure that at least 90% of the girls pass well in mathematics." They should also be determined to learn."

Mr Paul Mensah, the overall winner and Miss Adjonoh received GHS10,000 each to pursue their respective goals at the second edition of PropelEd International's SOAR program, with assistance from Joshob Construction Limited and the Deputy Attorney General who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Justice, Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

They were tasked to make a positive impact on society and establish a positive reputation for the newly instituted scholarship program.