Join the campaign to stop the canker of corruption — CHRAJ

23.08.2022 LISTEN

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has appealed to all Ghanaians to join in the campaign to stop the canker of corruption for the preservation of the nation’s future generation, as the act of corruption tends to erode national gains.

The fight against corruption would immensely benefit not only the present generation but even those yet unborn because it would create a very strong foundation to make the economy resilient and buoyant, Mr. Richard A. Quayson stated at the 15th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office.

The GNA Tema event also aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development as well as serve as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner urged Ghanaians to be optimistic as the fight against corruption in the country was achievable, “we should not give up, collectively we can win this battle”.

Speaking on the topic: “Is the fight against corruption a mirage or reality, the perspective of CHRAJ,” Mr. Quayson, explained that the awareness of the evils of corruption and mechanism for reporting corrupt offenses which included whistleblowing over the years has increased.

“Most institutions have or are in the process of establishing safe corruption reporting mechanisms at the workplace,” Mr. Quayson explained and noted that all major revenue generation institutions had gone digital reducing the opportunities for corruption.

Mr. Quayson said the enforcement of the code of conduct for public officers’ asset declaration regime, conflict of interest rule, and the gift policy rolled out by the Public Service Integrity Programme, (PSIP) has intensified the fight.

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner said the Judicial Service’s Electronic Case Distribution System had been extended to all superior and circuit courts to avert practices that encouraged corruption within the judiciary.

He said progress had equally been made with more institutions adopting sexual harassment policies, the introduction of Integrity Awards, enforcement of relevant laws, and the rise in investigative journalism and Media exposé.

On his part Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager also entreated both public and private institutions to partner effectively with the media in their programmes and activities to prevent the incidence of corruption.

He said as a result of corruption, the government cannot resource most of its institutions to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

Mr. Ameyibor said the government and other organizations were making several interventions to curb the canker; stakeholders needed to work as a team and combat corruption instead of using their strength, time, and resources to battle each other.

He explained that the role of the media was critical in promoting good governance and controlling corruption, adding that the fight against corruption will bear little fruit without the media raising the awareness of public officials and the general public to the dangers of corruption and the duty of every citizen to combat corruption.

Mr. Ameyibor urged the media to reinforce the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthen the citizens to resist, condemn and report corruption.

Other speakers at the stakeholders’ engagement were: Mr. Edward Kareweh, General Secretary, General Agricultural Workers Union; Mr. Richard Kovey, a Convener at Campaign Against Privatization and Commercialization of Education (CAPCOE); and Mr. Papi-Paulo Zigah, Director of International Operations, Future Careers Ghana.