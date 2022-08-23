C/R: Angry chiefs threaten to pull down 'death-trap' school building

Angry chiefs and residents of Gomoa Appiakrom Debiso in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region have threatened to pull down a dilapidated school building that pose danger to the community.

According to the residents, the lives of the children in the community are in danger, as they learn in the death trap of a building.

Speaking in an interview with Class93.1FM's central regional correspondent, Raymond Kwofie, the chiefs noted that the residents in the community are livid about the state of the school.

He said they expressed their disappointment with the government since the community has been totally neglected in the Gomoa West District.

The chiefs said the community, on its own, built the kindergarten and primary school block without the help of any government official.

The traditional leaders threatened to pull down the school building before academic work resumes in September 2024, if the government fails to construct a new junior high school building for them.

They have also threatened to vote against the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

According to them, the community has not benefited from a single project from the government.

The chiefs, however, appealed to the Member of Parliament for the Gomoa West Constituency, Mr Richard Gyan Mensah; and the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Mr Bismarck Beisie Inkoom, to come to their aid by reconstructing the school.

Meanwhile, the Unit Committee Chairman for the Area, Mr Mustapha Suleman, also said several letters have been written to the Gomoa West District Chief Executive to come to the school’s rescue but no reply has been received.

Mr Suleman said they will not wait for the school building to collapse and kill the teachers and pupils before something is done about it.

"It’s time for the people of Gomoa Appiakrom Debiso to come together and drive the disappointed District Chief Executive for Gomoa West away for he has totally failed the people," he added.

Also, queen mother of the area, Nana Afua Appiaa II, in an interview, threatened to lead the community to pull down the school building before school resumes in September.

She said “the District Chief Executive for the Gomoa West District has totally failed and needs to be replaced by another person who will seek the interest of the people of Gomoa West District.”

