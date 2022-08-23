Tell NDC I said they will remain in opposition — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has thrown some jabs at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said the umbrella party will remain in opposition as he prepares to implement measures to alleviate the current economic situation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Nandom FM on Monday, August 22, the President said the NDC shouldn't be in a rush to jubilate over the current economic situation.

“I know that there are people especially the National Democratic Congress who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties of the country. One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them. They shouldn’t hesitate,” the President shared.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the NDC's current attitude is not new to him.

“They have been writing me off all my political career. I could never make it. I couldn’t win. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo is currently in the Upper East region on a working visit. Today's agenda includes the commissioning of the newly built Kaleo Power Plant in Kaleo.