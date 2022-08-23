Study the skills shortage list of a country before traveling abroad — Ghanaians told

“Every country has a skill shortage list as such, it is important to channel courses related to areas of easy access to employment after graduation, don't just choose a course, choose a course that relates to the career shortage area because that opens doors for you.

“Knowing the occupational shortage list of a particular country enhanced easy access to visas at the embassy because some qualities you possess that their country was in need of,” Mr. Papi-Paulo Zigah, the Director of International Operations, Future Careers Ghana.

Mr Zigah who is a career development coach stated this during a career fair organized by Future Careers Ghana for students and graduates at the ECG Training School in Tema on the theme: “Discover Study and Work Opportunities Abroad” and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The event aimed at helping the Ghanaian youth bridge the career guidance and counseling gap and enable them to familiarize themselves with the career opportunities available.

Future Careers Ghana is a leading careers education provider, committed to creating long-term employment opportunities for the youth through career guidance and planning, supporting career development for University and Professional Students, offering work-based learning for school leavers, and connecting with employers through career bakery.

He advised Ghanaians aiming to go abroad for studies to undertake due diligence on occupational options available before applying to a country.

Mr. Zigah said one of the crucial things to consider while traveling abroad to study was a career goal that would help guide you to choose the right courses to achieve that goal.

He added that there must also be a long-term and short-term objective of studying abroad and the objects needed to correlate with the career goal saying, "if you get the objective right then your study abroad experience will certainly yield the best interest".

He noted that comprehensive research was needed about the school, existing laws of the country, accommodation, and culture among others.

Mrs. San Zigah, Chief Executive Officer of Future Careers Ghana said the results of core subjects were highly considered while applying to study abroad adding that one must have at least grade C in those subjects.

She added that it was crucial to apply for financial aid from the school as well as get support from relatives and other stakeholders.

Mrs. Zigah said as part of visa requirements, one would need to prove that they have the financial means to afford living where they were applying to.