C/R: Residents of Twifu Esukese Ekyir kill evil bat accused of killing people

Residents of Twifo Esukese Ekyir in the Twifo Henmang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region have accused a bat of killing people in the community.

Many in the community describe the bat as evil although they admit it has been living among them for many years.

According to residents, the cries of the bat at night result in the death of a resident due to the demonic spirit it carries.

The locals claim the bat is responsible for at least one thousand deaths in Twifo Esukese Ekyir.

After mounting a search, the residents have succeeded in getting rid of it.

The said evil bat has been shot and killed by a 22-year-old hunter. Subsequently, community leaders have poured libation to pave way for the bat to be burnt to ashes.

The update has brought a lot of joy to residents of Twifo Esukese Ekyir who say they can heave a sigh of relief.

There is the belief that with the bat now killed, strange deaths in the community will cease.