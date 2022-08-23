Let's stay peaceful as gov’t implement measures to restore the economy — Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to continue to maintain the peace and unity the country is enjoying.

According to the President, a peaceful atmosphere will aid government's agenda of implementing measures to help solve the current economic crisis.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Upper West on Monday, August 22 during his working visit to the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo stated “we need all of us to understand that the best way of making sure that our country continues to be at peace while the government gets on to resolve the challenges of development and poverty, which is government’s main concern.”

He added that his administration has taken the necessary steps to secure the country's borders, particularly in the northern region, which is closest to terrorist-invaded countries.

“We created three forward operating bases in the Upper West Region alone, in Jirapa, Hamile and Tumu. There is a strong possibility that Gwolu and Wechiau, at some stage, will also be brought on board,” he noted.

The President indicated that the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, which had caught the imagination of people was imperative as you can’t possibly deal with security threats, whether from terrorists or saboteurs if you don’t have the cooperation of the civilian population.”

Commenting on the importance of the 'See Something Say Something' campaign, the president noted “that becomes the best form of intelligence, and it, therefore, becomes the conduit for you to be able to act decisively.”