Nandom Paramountcy express gratitude to Akufo-Addo for municipality status

The chiefs and people of the Nandom Traditional Area have expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for elevating Nandom to a municipality to propel the development of the area.

They said the elevation had led to the decentralisation of some critical departments, agencies, and institutions in the municipality and had, thus, brought critical service provision closer to the doorsteps of the people.

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, gave the commendation at a brief ceremony in Nandom where the President cut sod for the dualisation of two kilometres of Nandom town roads as part of his visit to the region.

He also appreciated the President Akufo-Addo-led government for ensuring that the Nandom Municipality enjoyed its fair share of the national socio-economic development in the areas of road construction, education, health, water, and sanitation among others.

Naa Prof. Chiir VIII said that was evident as the Nandom Municipality was a beneficiary of the Science, Technology, and Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) School with 36 acres of land allocated by the traditional council for its construction as well as the construction of the Lawra-Nandom-Hamile road among other interventions.

He however, observed that despite the developmental interventions in the municipality, high rate of youth unemployment had remained a bane to the development of the youth in the area and appealed to the President to enhance technical education in the area to help curb the menace.

“This is why we are pleading with you to establish a modern Technical School in the Municipality in addition to the vocational school we already have to ensure that as many people as possible gain the necessary skills to start their own businesses and not rely entirely on government for white-collar jobs”, Naa Prof. Chiir indicated.

He also courted the President's attention to some development needs of the municipality including the construction of the Nandom-Lambussie and the Nandom-Dowine-Jirapa roads, and the Kambaa Bridge, accommodation for the government staff in the municipality including a bungalow for the Municipal Magistrate and office complex for the Nandom Traditional Council among others.

On his part, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency, observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was sensitive to the development needs of the people in the Upper West Region following the role of distinguished personalities of the region in the formation of the party.

He cited improved network connectivity, the establishment of the Agricultural Development Bank in Nandom, and improved road networks in the municipality as some of the development interventions in the municipality since the NPP came into office about six years ago.

He, therefore, urged the people in the constituency to reciprocate the support of the government to the municipality by ensuring that “2024 NPP wins the constituency presidential and parliamentary elections”.

He said that would further increase the confidence of the NPP government in the constituency to channel more development interventions to the area.

GNA