NPP flagbearer race will be keenly contested between Bawumia and Ken Agyapong – Ben Ephson

Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has disclosed that Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen is lagging behind in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, August 22, the Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper said the contest will be between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

“People think it is between Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen but I can tell you that it is between Bawumia and Kennedy, yes. I am finishing my book. We have done some work among delegates before the election. We have done work after the election,” Ben Ephson told Starr FM.

The pollster explained, “I will give you just one or two scenarios to support my point. Alan Kyerematen since 2007 hasn’t done any work in the party. So if you are a delegate now who is thirty years old Kennedy Agyapong has worked in the party as we speak now for twenty-two years. He is a six-term MP by 2024.

“I am not a delegate but from the work we have done, I think Alan could place third. If Alan places third I will not be surprised at all. I am talking about figures that I have collected before the election and it is about 55% turnover at the polling station constituency level and the polling station is the biggest. In terms of over 200,000 delegates who will vote.”

Besides Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen, there are other leading figures in the NPP who seek to lead the party as flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.

Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, Joe Gyartey and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko are also lacing their boots.