Bawumia’s economic prowess only in books – Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has slammed the much-touted economic prowess of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to her, the Vice President’s economic prowess is only in books and not nothing more.

She was categorical to say Dr Bawumia’s economic astuteness is not practical in solving the economic challenges being experienced by Ghanaians.

She said the economy is not in good shape and Dr Bawumia’s book theory has not helped.

Nana Yaa Jantuah speaking in a one-on-one interview with Mr. Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 was of the view that the Vice President’s economic prowess has been full of rhetorics and much ado about nothing.

"It is under the economic management of the Vice President that the Cedi broke the eight and further broke the Inspector-General of Police's jail term on the orders of the Vice President," she mocked.

She said managing an economy is not about projects and renaming of projects, adding that as it stands Ghana is no greater under the NPP.

"Ghana has lost its greatness under the NPP," she went on, stressing that the vast majority of Ghanaians are suffering and cannot afford three square meals a day.

She called on the NPP to do away with its "arrogant" posture and call for help.

She likened the situation of the NPP to a father who claims to have investments all over but sleeps in a one-bedroom house.

She said, "the NPP and its appointees have sunk the country deep into the abyss."

Source: Classfmonline.com