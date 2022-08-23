NPP Flagbearer race: I will only show my preference when I go to vote – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he does not have a favourite as far as aspirants for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is concerned.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, names of persons interested in leading the NPP into the next general election have been widely speculated.

Speaking to Nandom FM on Tuesday, August 23, President Akufo-Addo said he will root for a candidate who will come to unite the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, he will not make his preferred candidate for the flagbearer position known to the public in order to ensure the process of electing a new leader is fair.

“The only time that preference will be shown is when I go to vote, but until then I have no preference. My attitude is a simple one; just create the condition for a fair process, one that will enable us after the completion [of the internal elections] to unite the party,” the President shared.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added, “Somebody who will come and have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent, the National Democratic Congress, and beat the National Democratic Congress.”

Among the many names mentioned are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen whose supporters are already at each other's throats.

Others including Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Agyapong and others are all reportedly interested in becoming NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.