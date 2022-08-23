Police in Sunyani urged to arrest, prosecute cattle killers

General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana, Yakubu Musah Barry has urged the police in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region to arrest and prosecute persons who killed over 70 cattle at Addoe a farming community in the municipality.

Seventy-four cattle were killed at Addoe, others were injured, and a lot more were reported missing.

The perpetrators are reported to have shared the meat of the cattle after the act.

The General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana, Yakubu Musah Barry has been speaking about the incident to Citi News.

He said, “Animals belonging to four persons were affected. They included three Fulanis and one Bono. Alhaji Fuseini had 34 of his animals killed, while 6 were injured. Alhaji Bellco had 28 of his animals killed and 9 injured. Kwaku Ernest had all his six animals killed. Mahamoud also had all his six animals killed. The animals that were killed were 74 and worth GH¢7,000 each, all amounting to GH¢518,000.”

Yakubu Musah Barry called on the Police in the Sunyani West Municipality to ensure that those responsible are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others across the country.

“We are looking up to the security, i.e. the police, to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others across the country. What is worrying is that after killing the animals, they took away the meat.”

Some of the affected persons also spoke to Citi News.

Fuseini Seidu said: “We were there two days ago when we heard that some persons from Addoe had gone to shoot our cattle. They killed 34 of my cattle and injured 6 of them.”

Kwaku Ernest, on his part, said, “My cattle are six, through the nomads I have learned how to rear them. I was there when I had a call that some people had gone to shoot the animals. I got to Addoe, and it was true.”

