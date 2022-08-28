NDC Chairman installed Development Chief at Atwima Kwawoma

The Atwima Kwawoma Constituency branch Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Hon Solomon Alonga was on Friday August 19 2022 installed as the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Aboabokesse in the Atwima Kwawoma District of the Ashanti Region.

He will now be known by his stool name as Nana Ahomtahom I.

The installation ceremony which took place at the Aboabokesse palace in the Atwima Kwawoma District attracted high-ranking personalities across the country notably politicians, clergy, chiefs, and businessmen.

Speaking to the media after the function, the newly installed Nkosuohene indicated that as the office of Nkosuohene is given the mandate to champion development in the area, it is his duty to ensure that issues like unity and peace are prioritized for development to thrive.

He assured that as Nkosuohene of the town, one of his topmost priorities was to seek the welfare of both the town and the citizens in particular.

Nana Ahomtahom I emphasised that he will never promises and fail the community.

According to him, he will soon come out with measures that could transform the town.

The Nkosuohene thanked the chiefs, elders and the entire community for the honour done him and promised his dedication to work hard to enhance the confidence that they reposed in him.

"I am ready to cooperate with the chief and his elders in one accord to achieve a common cause since one head cannot make council," the Nkosuohene assured.

On his part, the chief of Aboabokesse Nana Osei Kwame II charged the newly installed development chief to be loyal to the chiefs and the community in which he is coming to serve.

Stressing that it was through the people's recommendation he has been honoured as Nkosuohene.

Nana Osei Kwame II and his elders expressed their appreciation to the new Chief for the various contributions that he had made towards the development of the town.

"We have honoured you with this title because the chiefs and community members appreciate the contributory roles you have made to help develop the area," Nana Osei Kwame II emphasised.