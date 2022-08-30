NABCo demo: We thank God of Karma for exonerating, vindicating us; opposition against our efforts now exposed — CONAT

30.08.2022 LISTEN

The National Executive members of the Coalition of NABCo Trainees (CONAT) say they are vindicated after being branded as partisan in all of their efforts to seek the welfare of trainees and hold government to deliver.

They said another counter-group calling itself Nabco Trainees Association of Ghana was formed to all always kick against their efforts to seek the welfare of members.

In a press release signed by Mr Frank Quansah, National Secretary of CONAT said the counter group which succeeded in tagging them as partisan has now been exposed following the challenges NABCo trainees are facing.

"Today as we speak the so-called leadership of Nabco Trainees Association of Ghana who were deliberately plotted among Nabco Trainees to sabotage every step we took to address our problems particularly the payments crisis throughout the 3 solid years of the contract, by creating a smokescreen. And among others foggy impression that trainees were satisfied with the condition of service.

"The group have now faced the reality of a big blow, disappointment and flip-flop of government promises to make trainees permanent and failure to pay the 10 months accumulated allowances for the contract extension which ends 31st of August," he stated.

Read full press release below:

WE ARE VINDICATED AS THE DISAPPOINTED PRO-NPP GROUP(NABTAG) FINALLY FIXES DEMONSTRATION AGAINST GOVERNMENT OVER FAILED PROMISES AND UNPAID STIPENDS.

Amid the unbearable hardships of NABCO Trainees, CONAT is appreciative to our GOD OF KARMA for exonerating and vindicating us.

From the black spot partisan-tag and allegations leveled against us by party faithful.

That the commitment and energies we channeled into the scheme to see to full redress of problems and challenges of Nabco Trainees was influenced by Party Politics.

Finally, same group that sold their conscience to pity partisan politics at the peril of their personal development a group that condemned demonstration even at right time actions could have warranted fruitful results.

But incited Trainees against CONAT brainwashed them to trust the process and use so-called diplomatic approach to solve problems.

They have now fixed 18th of August to demonstrate against the government over non-payment of arrears and failed promises after their parochial interest for party recognition is dashed.

We will therefore put to the notice of the media and the general public that the Coalition of Nabco Trainees was never anti Nabco.

We were only committed to the wellbeing of Nabco Trainees and the sanity of the program.

We don’t advise Nabco Trainees to boycott the demonstration on 18th but they should think twice about the monetary sacrifices and risk to transport themselves to Accra to participate in a mere activity.

We think it is untimely and will not yield any results especially in this few weeks ahead of the contract's final expiration and also led by a group who would have let their lips sealed if they were selectively given favor by the ruling Party. Thank you

Signed

National Secretary Frank Quansah (CONAT) 024 178 0627

National PRO Nana Tachie (CONAT) 0 54 657 2070

Patron, Nana Berimah Asamoah

CONAT. 0550300049