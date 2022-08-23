Akufo-Addo begins 2-day tour of Savannah Region on Wednesday

President Nana Akufo-Addo will begin his two-day tour of the Savanna Region tomorrow, Wednesday, 24 August 2022.

He will be inspecting and inaugurating ongoing and completed projects in the Savanna Region.

The President will also pay courtesy calls on the chiefs as well as hold durbars of chiefs and people in the Region.

The Communication Directorate of the governing New Patriotic Party disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, 24th August 2022 that the President will, at 9 am, be at the premises of Radio PAD for a live interview.

At 10 am, the President will pay a courtesy call on the overlord of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boresah.

He will also inspect the ARICOF project in Damongo.

There will be a durbar of 15 chiefs and inauguration of the Savanna Regional Coordinating Council Administration and the NHIA Regional Office at 2 pm in Damongo.

Later in the day, at about 6 pm, the President will hold a meeting with metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives as well as regional and constituency executives of the NPP.

On the final day of the President's tour on Thursday, 25 August 2022, Nana Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area; Wasipewura Mumuni Kabasagya at 11 am in Daboya.

He will also inspect Agenda 111 projects and the Regional Health Directorate.

The President will depart for Kusawgu to pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area, Kusawguwura Alhassan Soale Bonyanso II, and conclude his stay in the Savanna Region by inspecting the ongoing Bunjai-Fufulso road.

Source: Classfmonline.com